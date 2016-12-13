160913-N-ZP059-965 SILVERDALE Wash., (Sep. 13, 2016) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Anthony Rouillard is a military working dog handler stationed on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. He has worked primary with Ring, a black lab, for the past three years. As a military working dog handler Rouillard’s mission is to maintain, train and utilize Ring daily. Ring specializes in sniffing out drugs and drug paraphernalia, and loves nothing more than to play with his toy after a successful find. (U.S. Navy picture story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US This work, K9 Sense, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.