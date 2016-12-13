(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Sense

    K9 Sense

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    160913-N-ZP059-965 SILVERDALE Wash., (Sep. 13, 2016) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Anthony Rouillard is a military working dog handler stationed on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. He has worked primary with Ring, a black lab, for the past three years. As a military working dog handler Rouillard’s mission is to maintain, train and utilize Ring daily. Ring specializes in sniffing out drugs and drug paraphernalia, and loves nothing more than to play with his toy after a successful find. (U.S. Navy picture story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3133509
    VIRIN: 160913-N-ZP059-965
    Resolution: 7260x3461
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Sense, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Washington
    USN
    Dogs
    Police
    K9
    Bangor
    Kitsap

