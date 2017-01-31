(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nimitz gets underway to conduct INSURV [Image 2 of 4]

    Nimitz gets underway to conduct INSURV

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170131-N-SH284-108 PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2017) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits Sinclair Inlet after getting underway from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Nimitz is underway conducting the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), which is a periodic inspection to ensure the ship meets Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3133504
    VIRIN: 170131-N-SH284-108
    Resolution: 3966x2644
    Size: 987.95 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz gets underway to conduct INSURV [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sailors
    USS Nimitz
    Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor
    Navy Region Northwest
    NPASE NW
    PO2 Vaughan Dill

