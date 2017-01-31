170131-N-SH284-048 PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2017) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits Sinclair Inlet after getting underway from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Nimitz is underway conducting the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), which is a periodic inspection to ensure the ship meets Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:38 Photo ID: 3133502 VIRIN: 170131-N-SH284-048 Resolution: 3422x2281 Size: 1013.31 KB Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz gets underway to conduct INSURV [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.