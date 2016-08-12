A port and a ship stir fond memories of ‘Uncle Joe’

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Vance Brahosky, NSWC PHD deputy technical director - technical, holds “Uncle Joe’s” training log with the December 8, 1944 entry for training at Port Hueneme. Brahosky’s uncle spent 10 days here more than 71 years ago. While on station he trained in winch operations, stevedoring, rigging and stowage before reporting to his next ship.
