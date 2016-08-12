PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Vance Brahosky, NSWC PHD deputy technical director - technical, holds “Uncle Joe’s” training log with the December 8, 1944 entry for training at Port Hueneme. Brahosky’s uncle spent 10 days here more than 71 years ago. While on station he trained in winch operations, stevedoring, rigging and stowage before reporting to his next ship.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:37 Photo ID: 3133488 VIRIN: 161208-N-XK733-0003 Resolution: 2144x1424 Size: 683.72 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A port and a ship stir fond memories of ‘Uncle Joe’, by Brian Melanephy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.