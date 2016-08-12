(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A port and a ship stir fond memories of ‘Uncle Joe’

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Brian Melanephy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Vance Brahosky, NSWC PHD deputy technical director - technical, holds “Uncle Joe’s” training log with the December 8, 1944 entry for training at Port Hueneme. Brahosky’s uncle spent 10 days here more than 71 years ago. While on station he trained in winch operations, stevedoring, rigging and stowage before reporting to his next ship.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017
    A port and a ship stir fond memories of ‘Uncle Joe’

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

    • LEAVE A COMMENT