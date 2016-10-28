(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    It's not easy becoming the best

    It's not easy becoming the best

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Sgt. James Barnett drags a dummy during the stress shoot at the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 28, 2016. The stress shoot was an expanded event for the competition in order to prepare the Kentucky Guardsmen and the training site for the National Guard's regional best warrior competition to be held in April, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    This work, It's not easy becoming the best, by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky National Guard
    best warrior
    NCO of the year
    National Guard
    soldier of the year

