Sgt. James Barnett drags a dummy during the stress shoot at the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 28, 2016. The stress shoot was an expanded event for the competition in order to prepare the Kentucky Guardsmen and the training site for the National Guard's regional best warrior competition to be held in April, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:45 Photo ID: 3133452 VIRIN: 161028-Z-GN092-106 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 2.05 MB Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, It's not easy becoming the best [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.