Sgt. James Barnett drags a dummy during the stress shoot at the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 28, 2016. The stress shoot was an expanded event for the competition in order to prepare the Kentucky Guardsmen and the training site for the National Guard's regional best warrior competition to be held in April, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 13:45
|Photo ID:
|3133452
|VIRIN:
|161028-Z-GN092-106
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It's not easy becoming the best [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
It's not easy becoming the best
