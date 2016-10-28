It's not easy becoming the best

Spc. Zachary Cox, left and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Lewis, center run during the 10-mile road march as Sgt. James Read (right) paces them during the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 28, 2016. Cox and Lewis both serve in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry and trained together to bring both Soldier of the Year and Senior NCO of the Year titles back the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

