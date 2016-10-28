(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It's not easy becoming the best [Image 2 of 4]

    It's not easy becoming the best

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Spc. Zachary Cox, left and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Lewis, center run during the 10-mile road march as Sgt. James Read (right) paces them during the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 28, 2016. Cox and Lewis both serve in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry and trained together to bring both Soldier of the Year and Senior NCO of the Year titles back the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3133448
    VIRIN: 161028-Z-GN092-028
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's not easy becoming the best [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    It's not easy becoming the best
    It's not easy becoming the best
    It's not easy becoming the best
    It's not easy becoming the best

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It's not easy becoming the best

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    best warrior
    soldier of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT