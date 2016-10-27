(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    It's not easy becoming the best

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Sgt. Tosha Cobler low crawls through the confidence course during the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 27, 2016. Cobler said she had trained and waited for the chance to compete in the competition for years, and was proud to represent her battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3133438
    VIRIN: 161027-Z-GN092-257
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's not easy becoming the best [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    best warrior
    soldier of the year

