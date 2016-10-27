Sgt. Tosha Cobler low crawls through the confidence course during the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 27, 2016. Cobler said she had trained and waited for the chance to compete in the competition for years, and was proud to represent her battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:45 Photo ID: 3133438 VIRIN: 161027-Z-GN092-257 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.75 MB Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, It's not easy becoming the best [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.