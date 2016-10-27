Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson moves through the confidence course during the Kentucky Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky. Oct. 27, 2016. The confidence course followed the Army Physical Fitness Test for the competitors on the first of a three-day event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)
It's not easy becoming the best
