Staff Sgt. Billie Jacobs became the first female fire support specialist (13F) in the Army May 5 when she graduated from a 13F classification course at the 189th Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City, Okla. Jacobs currently serves as a supply sergeant with the Kentucky National Guard's 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:26 Photo ID: 3133436 VIRIN: 160526-Z-GN092-021 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 2.13 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsman first female fire-support specialist Army-wide, by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.