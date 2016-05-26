(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsman first female fire-support specialist Army-wide

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Billie Jacobs became the first female fire support specialist (13F) in the Army May 5 when she graduated from a 13F classification course at the 189th Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City, Okla. Jacobs currently serves as a supply sergeant with the Kentucky National Guard's 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsman first female fire-support specialist Army-wide, by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky National Guard
    fire support specialist
    female soldier
    13F
    women in combat
    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade

