Staff Sgt. Billie Jacobs became the first female fire support specialist (13F) in the Army May 5 when she graduated from a 13F classification course at the 189th Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City, Okla. Jacobs currently serves as a supply sergeant with the Kentucky National Guard's 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 13:26
|Photo ID:
|3133436
|VIRIN:
|160526-Z-GN092-021
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guardsman first female fire-support specialist Army-wide, by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT