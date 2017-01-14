(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, begin assisting displaced citizens during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Guy Mingo, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 11:59
    Photo ID: 3133080
    VIRIN: 170114-A-HV439-366
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion
    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion
    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion
    U.S. Soldiers Train For Every Occasion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    America
    Heroes
    Soldiers
    NTC
    Army
    Guy Mingo
    PFC Guy Mingo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT