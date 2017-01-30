(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-46 Fuselage Trainer Building Inspection [Image 1 of 5]

    KC-46 Fuselage Trainer Building Inspection

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from various base agencies perform a final inspection of the KC-46 fuselage trainer building, Jan. 30, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Students and base personnel will use the facility for KC-46-specific training. Delivery of the fuselage trainer is slated for fall 2017. (U.S. Air Force photos/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 08:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Fuselage Trainer Building Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

