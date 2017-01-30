KC-46 Fuselage Trainer Building Inspection

Representatives from various base agencies perform a final inspection of the KC-46 fuselage trainer building, Jan. 30, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Students and base personnel will use the facility for KC-46-specific training. Delivery of the fuselage trainer is slated for fall 2017. (U.S. Air Force photos/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)
