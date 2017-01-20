(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter [Image 1 of 10]

    AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An inert GBU-31 munition hangs from the bomb rack of a B-52H Stratofortress after the Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 20, 2017. The competition was comprised of four parts: dress and appearance, a loader’s knowledge test, toolbox inspection and the timed bomb load. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3132643
    VIRIN: 170120-F-CG052-0127
    Resolution: 3523x2349
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

