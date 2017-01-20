An inert GBU-31 munition hangs from the bomb rack of a B-52H Stratofortress after the Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 20, 2017. The competition was comprised of four parts: dress and appearance, a loader’s knowledge test, toolbox inspection and the timed bomb load. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 09:09
|Photo ID:
|3132643
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-CG052-0127
|Resolution:
|3523x2349
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT