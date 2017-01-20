AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Ross Escobar, 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides an inert GBU-31 during the Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 20, 2017. The 23rd and 69th AMU competed in a timed bomb load as a part of the Load Crew of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

