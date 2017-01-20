(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter [Image 3 of 10]

    AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ross Escobar, 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides an inert GBU-31 during the Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 20, 2017. The 23rd and 69th AMU competed in a timed bomb load as a part of the Load Crew of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3132638
    VIRIN: 170120-F-CG052-0067
    Resolution: 3970x2646
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, AMUs compete for Load Crew of the Quarter [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

