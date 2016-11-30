(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG member represents as AF ambassador for third straight year [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Marie Sarabia and Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Gooden-Bustamante are the 2017 U.S. Air Force Military Ambassadors for Joint Base San Antonio. (Photo by Olivia Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:02
    Photo ID: 3132635
    VIRIN: 170103-F-PO640-002
    Resolution: 1680x2100
    Size: 478.89 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, ANG member represents as AF ambassador for third straight year [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ANG
    TXANG
    149 FW
    TMD

