Tech. Sgt. Marie Sarabia and Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Gooden-Bustamante are the 2017 U.S. Air Force Military Ambassadors for Joint Base San Antonio. (Photo by Olivia Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 09:02
|Photo ID:
|3132635
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-PO640-002
|Resolution:
|1680x2100
|Size:
|478.89 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, ANG member represents as AF ambassador for third straight year [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
