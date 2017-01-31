170131-N-OK605-010 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) The Navy Misawa Snow Team takes a picture break from sculpting an ice block for the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 07:01 Photo ID: 3132507 VIRIN: 170131-N-OK605-010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.4 MB Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Sailors Snow Sculpt For Sapporo Snow Festival [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.