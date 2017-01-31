170131-N-OK605-010 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) The Navy Misawa Snow Team takes a picture break from sculpting an ice block for the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 07:01
|Photo ID:
|3132507
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-OK605-010
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Sailors Snow Sculpt For Sapporo Snow Festival [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
