Misawa Sailors Snow Sculpt For Sapporo Snow Festival

170131-N-OK605-004 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Chief Petty Officer Frank Ring sculpts an ice block for the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

