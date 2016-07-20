(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2]

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable

    GARAPAN, SAIPAN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kevin Barbo, of Garapan, Saipan, Sailor of the Week, 156 July, 2016.
    "It's cool when I have a dude that can't hit the target. I give him a day of training, and by the end of the day, he's shooting expert."

    Date Taken: 07.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 06:37
    Photo ID: 3132497
    VIRIN: 160720-N-YM720-107
    Location: GARAPAN, SAIPAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable
    USS Frank Cable

    • LEAVE A COMMENT