Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kevin Barbo, of Garapan, Saipan, Sailor of the Week, 156 July, 2016.
"It's cool when I have a dude that can't hit the target. I give him a day of training, and by the end of the day, he's shooting expert."
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 06:37
|Photo ID:
|3132497
|VIRIN:
|160720-N-YM720-107
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|GARAPAN, SAIPAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable, by PO3 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS
