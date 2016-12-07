(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Seaman Josh Cote 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Daphny Davila, of Houston, Texas, Sailor of the Week, July 7, 2016. "I enjoy welding and learning new aspects of welding. Getting to weld the structural frame of the ship's movie theater was one of the coolest things I got to take part in."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 06:37
    Photo ID: 3132495
    VIRIN: 160712-N-UJ449-004
    Resolution: 1422x2004
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2], by SN Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable
    I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable

    USS Frank Cable

