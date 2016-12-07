I Served Aboard USS Frank Cable

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Daphny Davila, of Houston, Texas, Sailor of the Week, July 7, 2016. "I enjoy welding and learning new aspects of welding. Getting to weld the structural frame of the ship's movie theater was one of the coolest things I got to take part in."

