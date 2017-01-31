170131-N-XT039-299 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 06:01
|Photo ID:
|3132491
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-XT039-299
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|749.86 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT