170131-N-XT039-180 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Sailors conduct a low visibility gun shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 06:01 Photo ID: 3132488 VIRIN: 170131-N-XT039-180 Resolution: 3000x1998 Size: 887.85 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.