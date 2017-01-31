(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 2 of 4]

    Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170131-N-XT039-180 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Sailors conduct a low visibility gun shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

