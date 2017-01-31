Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Arrive Onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170131-N-XT039-069 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

