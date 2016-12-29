Adrian Smyth, 422nd Air Base Group Bowling Center cook, smiles as she reflects on her 26 years of service to U.S. Air Force Airmen at RAF Croughton, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2016. Smyth said she enjoys working at the Bowling Center because it affords her numerous opportunities to interact and engage with people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jarad A. Denton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 06:03
|Photo ID:
|3132480
|VIRIN:
|161229-F-UE958-010
|Resolution:
|4539x3021
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, OXF, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Adrian's Alley, by TSgt Jarad Denton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT