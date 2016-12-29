(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adrian's Alley

    Adrian's Alley

    RAF CROUGHTON, OXF, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jarad Denton 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Adrian Smyth, 422nd Air Base Group Bowling Center cook, smiles as she reflects on her 26 years of service to U.S. Air Force Airmen at RAF Croughton, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2016. Smyth said she enjoys working at the Bowling Center because it affords her numerous opportunities to interact and engage with people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jarad A. Denton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 06:03
    Photo ID: 3132480
    VIRIN: 161229-F-UE958-010
    Resolution: 4539x3021
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, OXF, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adrian's Alley, by TSgt Jarad Denton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Croughton

