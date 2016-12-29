Adrian's Alley

Adrian Smyth, 422nd Air Base Group Bowling Center cook, smiles as she reflects on her 26 years of service to U.S. Air Force Airmen at RAF Croughton, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2016. Smyth said she enjoys working at the Bowling Center because it affords her numerous opportunities to interact and engage with people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jarad A. Denton/Released)

