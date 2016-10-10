USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance

US Frank Cable (AS 40) provides critical war fighting repairs, rearmament, and reprovisioning to the deployed Naval Forces of the United States. The capabilities Frank Cable brings, with her combined US Navy and Military Sealift Command crew, provide vital flexibility to the fleet commander, extending the range and impact of US Naval Forces.

