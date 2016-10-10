(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance

    GUAM

    10.10.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    US Frank Cable (AS 40) provides critical war fighting repairs, rearmament, and reprovisioning to the deployed Naval Forces of the United States. The capabilities Frank Cable brings, with her combined US Navy and Military Sealift Command crew, provide vital flexibility to the fleet commander, extending the range and impact of US Naval Forces.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017
    Photo ID: 3132437
    VIRIN: 161010-N-YM720-001
    Resolution: 6000x4800
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance
    One Ship, One Crew

    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable
    Command Guidance

