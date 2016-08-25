(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Ship, One Crew [Image 2 of 2]

    One Ship, One Crew

    GUAM

    08.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    One Ship, One Crew is the often heard about the decks of USS Frank Cable (AS 40). This poster proves that the many Sailors and Civilian Mariners of Frank Cable are what gives the ship life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:39
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Ship, One Crew [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Command Guidance
    MSC
    USS Frank Cable

