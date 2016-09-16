Chief Pinning Pride

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sep. 16, 2016) Chief Master-at-Arms Carlos T. Slade, a native of Tifton, Georgia assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), embraces a fellow Sailor in celebration of earning the title of chief, during a pinning ceremony held on the ship's mess decks, 16 Sep. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon)
