    Chief Pinning Pride [Image 1 of 5]

    Chief Pinning Pride

    TIFTON, GEORGIA, GUAM

    09.16.2016

    Photo by Seaman Alana Langdon 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sep. 16, 2016) Chief Master-at-Arms Carlos T. Slade, a native of Tifton, Georgia assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), embraces a fellow Sailor in celebration of earning the title of chief, during a pinning ceremony held on the ship's mess decks, 16 Sep. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Pride [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

