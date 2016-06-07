INDIAN OCEAN (July 6, 2016) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Randy Shreeves, a native of Cashville, Virginia, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), drops agent in water to test for bacteria, in the ship's studio, July 6. Shreeves was awarded as July's first Sailor of the Week for his exceptional dedication to shipboard health services. Frank Cable is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon/Released)
Date Taken:
|07.06.2016
Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 05:12
