INDIAN OCEAN (July 6, 2016) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Randy Shreeves, a native of Cashville, Virginia, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), drops agent in water to test for bacteria, in the ship's studio, July 6. Shreeves was awarded as July's first Sailor of the Week for his exceptional dedication to shipboard health services. Frank Cable is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:12 Photo ID: 3132428 VIRIN: 160706-N-DA434-008 Resolution: 2905x4464 Size: 824.84 KB Location: CASHVILLE, VIRGINIA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor of the Week [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.