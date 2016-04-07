INDIAN OCEAN (July 4, 2016) Machinist's Mate Weapon 1st Class Enrique Montelongo, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains and helps Sailors properly load and make ready during a force protection drill, July 4. Frank Cable is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 05:12
|Photo ID:
|3132427
|VIRIN:
|160704-N-DA434-102
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|985.83 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Load and make ready [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
