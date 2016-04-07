INDIAN OCEAN (July 4, 2016) Machinist's Mate Weapon 1st Class Enrique Montelongo, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains and helps Sailors properly load and make ready during a force protection drill, July 4. Frank Cable is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alana Langdon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:12 Photo ID: 3132427 VIRIN: 160704-N-DA434-102 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 985.83 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Load and make ready [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.