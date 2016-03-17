SANTA RITA, Guam (March 17, 2016) — Navy Diver Seaman Ty Hagel, left, Navy Diver 2nd Class Doug Haden, center, and Navy Diver 3rd Class Cody Lickteig, all assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable’s (AS 40) Dive Locker, work together to align bolt-holes and properly secure parts removed from Los Angeles-class Fast-Attack Submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) on sierra pier March 17, at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Frank Cable’s Dive Locker provided necessary repairs supporting forward-readiness for Chicago. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alana Langdon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:12 Photo ID: 3132423 VIRIN: 160317-N-DA434-186 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 1.25 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank Cable Dive Locker Repair Submarines [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.