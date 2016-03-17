(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank Cable Dive Locker Repair Submarines [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Frank Cable Dive Locker Repair Submarines

    GUAM

    03.17.2016

    Photo by Seaman Alana Langdon 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SANTA RITA, Guam (March 17, 2016) — Navy Diver Seaman Ty Hagel, left, Navy Diver 2nd Class Doug Haden, center, and Navy Diver 3rd Class Cody Lickteig, all assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable’s (AS 40) Dive Locker, work together to align bolt-holes and properly secure parts removed from Los Angeles-class Fast-Attack Submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) on sierra pier March 17, at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Frank Cable’s Dive Locker provided necessary repairs supporting forward-readiness for Chicago. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alana Langdon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:12
    Photo ID: 3132423
    VIRIN: 160317-N-DA434-186
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Dive Locker Repair Submarines [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy Diver
    USS Frank Cable

