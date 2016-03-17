USS Frank Cable Dive Locker

SANTA RITA, Guam (March 17, 2016) — Navy Diver 1st Class Daniel Colletti, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable’s (AS 40) Dive Locker, jumps from Sierra pier into the water March 17, at U.S. Naval Base Guam. Frank Cable’s Dive Locker provided necessary repairs supporting forward-readiness for the Los Angeles-class Fast-Attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721). Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alana Langdon/Released)

