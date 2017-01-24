U.S. Army paratroopers from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, initiate a sequential detonation of multiple targets during the Urban Breaching Range, at Foce Reno Italian training area, Ravenna, Italy, Jan 24, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
This work, Urban Breaching Range [Image 1 of 20], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
