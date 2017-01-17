(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise

    WACKERNHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Susanne Goebel 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Spc. Demetri Sullivan coordinating Patient movement of subordinate movement for the 30th Medical Brigade during the Command Post Exercise on Jan. 17 2017 at the Urban Terrain (UT) site, Wackernheim, Germany.

    The 30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise scheduled from January 7-17 2017 is one of the great examples of high quality training operations within the US ARMY using all resources available to ensure the best training outcome.

    (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

