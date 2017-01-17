Spc. Demetri Sullivan coordinating Patient movement of subordinate movement for the 30th Medical Brigade during the Command Post Exercise on Jan. 17 2017 at the Urban Terrain (UT) site, Wackernheim, Germany.



The 30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise scheduled from January 7-17 2017 is one of the great examples of high quality training operations within the US ARMY using all resources available to ensure the best training outcome.



(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 04:48 Photo ID: 3132360 VIRIN: 170117-A-LU981-054 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 333.93 KB Location: WACKERNHEIM, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Medical Brigade Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.