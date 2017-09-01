The Seminar on Regional Studies is three week course, held once a year, that focuses on European regional security challenges that are driving European political agendas and public discussion. Central to this course is the examination of multiple regional conflicts along European borders, past and ongoing, which will allow participants to enhance their ability to analyze and propose resolution. This is the 2017 resident course poster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 03:16 Photo ID: 3132280 VIRIN: 170109-O-RR751-544 Resolution: 6900x10500 Size: 4.51 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seminar on Regional Security Studies, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.