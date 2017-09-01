(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seminar on Regional Security Studies

    Seminar on Regional Security Studies

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Zachary Sherman 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The Seminar on Regional Studies is three week course, held once a year, that focuses on European regional security challenges that are driving European political agendas and public discussion. Central to this course is the examination of multiple regional conflicts along European borders, past and ongoing, which will allow participants to enhance their ability to analyze and propose resolution. This is the 2017 resident course poster.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 03:16
    Photo ID: 3132280
    VIRIN: 170109-O-RR751-544
    Resolution: 6900x10500
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seminar on Regional Security Studies, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    capacity building
    European Union

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT