    Program on Cyber Security Studies Infographic

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Stan Jones 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Held once a year, Program on Cyber Security Studies focuses on strategic objectives, techniques, policies, and best practices that secure and defend the availability, integrity, authentication, confidentiality, and non-repudiation of information and information systems across cyber domains. This infographic provides the facts for the 2017 three-week resident course.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 03:10
    Photo ID: 3132279
    VIRIN: 170130-O-QJ442-198
    Resolution: 2160x3232
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Program on Cyber Security Studies Infographic, by Stan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    cyber security
    cyber defense

