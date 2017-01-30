The Program on Terrorism and Security Studies is a four-week resident program that supports the Marshall Center's increasing emphasis on transnational threats and challenges. The PTSS provides advanced professional education to those charged with understanding and then reducing the scope and capability of terrorism threats. This poster is for the 2-30 March 2017 PTSS course.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 02:53
|Photo ID:
|3132273
|VIRIN:
|170130-O-RR751-192
|Resolution:
|7874x11024
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Program on Terrorism Security Studies Poster, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
