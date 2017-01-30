(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Program on Terrorism Security Studies Poster

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Zachary Sherman 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The Program on Terrorism and Security Studies is a four-week resident program that supports the Marshall Center's increasing emphasis on transnational threats and challenges. The PTSS provides advanced professional education to those charged with understanding and then reducing the scope and capability of terrorism threats. This poster is for the 2-30 March 2017 PTSS course.

    Terrorism
    capacity building

