    USO opens in Iwakuni

    USO opens in Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Wyble, sergeant major of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, signs up for a chance to win a free flight to the United States at the United Service Organization (USO) grand opening at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. The USO provides service members with free phone calls around the world, courtesy food and drinks, and video games for entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO opens in Iwakuni [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USO
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Children
    Marines

