USO opens in Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Wyble, sergeant major of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, signs up for a chance to win a free flight to the United States at the United Service Organization (USO) grand opening at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. The USO provides service members with free phone calls around the world, courtesy food and drinks, and video games for entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

