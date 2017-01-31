U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the United Service Organization (USO) grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. The USO provides service members with free phone calls around the world, courtesy food, drinks and video games for entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 02:21 Photo ID: 3132260 VIRIN: 170131-M-HD015-0009 Resolution: 4550x3632 Size: 8.72 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO opens in Iwakuni [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.