160104-N-QV906-001 SINGAPORE (January 4, 2016) Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2015 milestones and achievements. (U.S. Navy infographic by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 21:58
|Photo ID:
|3131133
|VIRIN:
|160104-N-QV906-001
|Resolution:
|1700x3934
|Size:
|425.42 KB
|Location:
|SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CARAT 2015 Milestones, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT