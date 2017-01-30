Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 20:18 Photo ID: 3130926 VIRIN: 170130-M-HN839-309 Resolution: 1897x2846 Size: 5.81 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, F-35A Lightning II [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.