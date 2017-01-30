(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A Lightning II [Image 11 of 14]

    F-35A Lightning II

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    The U.S. Marine Corps F-35A Lightning II demonstrates its refueling capabilities on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan 30, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 20:19
    Photo ID: 3130918
    VIRIN: 170130-M-HN839-113
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II [Image 1 of 14], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

