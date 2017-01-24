(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FAOs attend first Joint Foreign Area Officer Course of 2017 [Image 2 of 4]

    FAOs attend first Joint Foreign Area Officer Course of 2017

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Former Ambassador Phillip Carter speaks about country team assignments to new FAOs during the biannual Joint Foreign Area Officer Conference Jan. 24. The conference ran until Jan. 27 to prepare new FAOs for their future assignments. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    This work, FAOs attend first Joint Foreign Area Officer Course of 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

