Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 19:15 Photo ID: 3130886 VIRIN: 170124-A-QE256-031 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 4.39 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FAOs attend first Joint Foreign Area Officer Course of 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.