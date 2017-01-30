170130-N-XT039-194 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Sailors heave in mooring lines during sea and anchor detail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3130870
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-XT039-194
|Resolution:
|4335x2888
|Size:
|909.05 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs Sasebo, Japan [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
