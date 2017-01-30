170130-N-XT039-194 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Sailors heave in mooring lines during sea and anchor detail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3130870 VIRIN: 170130-N-XT039-194 Resolution: 4335x2888 Size: 909.05 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs Sasebo, Japan [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.