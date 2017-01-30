170130-N-XT039-102 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class William Sickler (Right), from Old Town, Fla., trains Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 3rd Class Jimmy Allen, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, on proper weapons handling during 9mm small arms dry fire training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3130864
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-XT039-102
|Resolution:
|4846x3228
|Size:
|769.09 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Small Arms Dry Fire Training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
