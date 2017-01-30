170130-N-XT039-102 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class William Sickler (Right), from Old Town, Fla., trains Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 3rd Class Jimmy Allen, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, on proper weapons handling during 9mm small arms dry fire training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3130864 VIRIN: 170130-N-XT039-102 Resolution: 4846x3228 Size: 769.09 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Small Arms Dry Fire Training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.