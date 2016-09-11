161109-N-TF680-0017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (November 09, 2016) -- Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Shortridge, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), holds the national flag during a Veterans Day celebration at 900 Acqua Luxury Senior Apartments. The ceremony honored the 38 veterans and military spouses that live at the senior community. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Carter)

