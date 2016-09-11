VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (November 09, 2016) -- Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Shortridge, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), holds the national flag during a Veterans Day celebration at 900 Acqua Luxury Senior Apartments. The ceremony honored the 38 veterans and military spouses that live at the senior community. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:44
|Photo ID:
|3130831
|VIRIN:
|161109-N-TF680-0017
|Resolution:
|2469x3456
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161109-N-TF680-0017, by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
