    161109-N-TF680-0017

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (November 09, 2016) -- Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Shortridge, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), holds the national flag during a Veterans Day celebration at 900 Acqua Luxury Senior Apartments. The ceremony honored the 38 veterans and military spouses that live at the senior community. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:44
    Photo ID: 3130831
    VIRIN: 161109-N-TF680-0017
    Resolution: 2469x3456
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161109-N-TF680-0017, by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Veterans
    Sailors
    Pre-Commissioning Unit
    First In Class

