160916-N-YW238-070

HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 16, 2016) -- Chief Navy Counselor Roynika Love is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. Fifty-seven Ford Sailors were advanced to chief petty officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Connor Loessin/Released)

