    160916-N-YW238-070

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 16, 2016) -- Chief Navy Counselor Roynika Love is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. Fifty-seven Ford Sailors were advanced to chief petty officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Connor Loessin/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160916-N-YW238-070, by SA Connor Loessin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

