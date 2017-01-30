HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 16, 2016) -- Chief Navy Counselor Roynika Love is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. Fifty-seven Ford Sailors were advanced to chief petty officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Connor Loessin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:11
|Photo ID:
|3130759
|VIRIN:
|160916-N-YW238-070
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|715.96 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160916-N-YW238-070, by SA Connor Loessin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT