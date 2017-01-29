(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot South 17 [Image 1 of 2]

    Patriot South 17

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Kevin Hollister, a rescuer with the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, performs a equipment check for fellow rescuer Tom Webb at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is a joint effort between aviation units of the South Carolina Army National Guard and the SC-TF1 team. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3130707
    VIRIN: 170129-Z-BT532-096
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot South 17 [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Patriot South 17
    Patriot South 17

    Patriot South 2017

