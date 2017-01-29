Patriot South 17

Kevin Hollister, a rescuer with the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, performs a equipment check for fellow rescuer Tom Webb at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is a joint effort between aviation units of the South Carolina Army National Guard and the SC-TF1 team. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)
