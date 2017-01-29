Chief Warrent Officer 4 David Sean Reynolds, battalion standardization pilot with the 2nd 151st Security and Support Aviation Battalion and program manager for SC-Hart briefs a group of South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team members at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. SC-HART is a joint effort between aviation units of the South Carolina Army National Guard and the South Carolina State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3130705
|VIRIN:
|170129-F-BT532-076
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patriot South 17 [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
