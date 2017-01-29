Patriot South 17

Chief Warrent Officer 4 David Sean Reynolds, battalion standardization pilot with the 2nd 151st Security and Support Aviation Battalion and program manager for SC-Hart briefs a group of South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team members at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. SC-HART is a joint effort between aviation units of the South Carolina Army National Guard and the South Carolina State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)

