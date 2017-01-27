(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6]

    CFI 10th Anniversary

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    A new mosaic in the lobby adorns the lobby of the Center for the Intrepid. The mosaic was unveiled Jan. 27 during the Center for the Intrepid 10th anniversary celebration at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert D’Angelo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3130699
    VIRIN: 170127-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Patients, staff the stars at CFI 10th anniversary celebration

