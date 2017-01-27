A new mosaic in the lobby adorns the lobby of the Center for the Intrepid. The mosaic was unveiled Jan. 27 during the Center for the Intrepid 10th anniversary celebration at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert D’Angelo/Released)

Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.