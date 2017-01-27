The guest speakers for the Center for the Intrepid 10th anniversary celebration line the stage Jan. 27 at Brooke Army Medical Center. (From Left) Arnold Fisher, honorary chairman, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Johnson, BAMC commanding general; Col. David Duplessis, chief, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine; Lt. Col. Joseph Alderete, CFI medical director and Lt. Col. Kathleen Yancosek, CFI director. (U. S. Army photo by Robert Shields/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:34 Photo ID: 3130696 VIRIN: 170127-A-BH785-189 Resolution: 3150x4725 Size: 2.99 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Shields, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.